A Powerful Young Sheldon Moment Feels Different Thanks To Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" just completed its first season, and the final episode delivered with the not-altogether-unsurprising reveal that Mary has put up the Cooper family's house as collateral so that Georgie can get a bank loan that will allow him to buy McAllister Auto & Tire from Mandy's father.

For "The Big Bang Theory" fans, this is a huge moment, and it doesn't portend well for the future of the McAllister business. Obviously, we know Georgie is destined to become "The Tire King of Texas" via his Dr. Tire franchise, but we don't necessarily know if his success grows out of McAllister Auto & Tire. What's abundantly clear is that Mary is comfortable with risking the house for the potential betterment of her son's future. "Honey, your whole life I was focused on your brother and sister," said Mary. "It's your turn." She then went on to add, "If I do lose the house, me and Missy are moving in with you and Mandy!"

Why do I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of Mary and Missy in future episodes of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage?"

In an interview with TVLine after the airing of the season finale, Steve Holland didn't place this out of the realm of possibility. "Anything's possible," he said. "We haven't thought that far ahead yet, but one of the things that we liked about [Mary risking the house] is that it makes the stakes higher." He acknowledged that Georgie has a palpable "drive to succeed," but there's no guarantee he's going to come through for his mother. "We like piling as much on Georgie's shoulders as we can," he said.

So Season 2 of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" will evidently hinge on the fate of McAllister Auto & Tire. I've a feeling Georgie and Mandy are about to learn a good deal about rock bottom before they hit the franchise big time, which they may not experience as a married couple.