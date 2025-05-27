Marvel Scrapped A Wild Captain America 4 Idea Involving Red Hulk

It's probably fair to say that only the most prescient people had "Harrison Ford plays Red Hulk in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie" on their bingo cards a few years ago. For me, at least, that sentence has continued to have a certain air of absurdity even after William Hurt's death in 2022 led to Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the otherwise mostly forgettable "Captain America: Brave New World." This is, of course, not a swipe against Ford himself, who does a great job as the increasingly out-of-depth warmonger president — it just feels like the mere existence of a Harrison Ford Red Hulk is proof that the whole timeline is slightly askew.

Advertisement

That being said, the version of Ford's Red Hulk that ended up on the big screen is actually fairly tame compared to what could have been. In an interview with JoBlo Celebrity Access, "Captain America: Brave New World" director Julius Onah revealed that at one point in the filmmaking process, there were plans for Red Hulk to have a gun: