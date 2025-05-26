The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 7's Cliffhanger Ending Explained: Is [SPOILER] Dead?

This article discusses events of "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 7 and the video game series, so proceed with caution unless you're immune to spoilers.

Did "The Last of Us" just become a show that killed both of its two central characters within the span of a seven-episode season? The season 2 finale certainly wants viewers to think so when Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) turns her weapon at Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and a gunshot cuts the screen to black.

Fans of Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us Part II" video game already knew that Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) death was coming, and "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 2 — titled "Through the Valley" — delivered an even more devastating version of his death than anticipated, thanks to some tactically added details. Now, the finale's cliffhanger strongly suggests that Joel's surrogate daughter and current main protagonist has joined the show's list of dead main characters.

It all starts with Ellie confronting Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barer) at the Seattle Waterfront Aquarium in search of information about Abby's whereabouts. When Owen pulls a gun, Ellie shoots him in retaliation and the bullet fatally wounds Mel, too. Losing a bunch of friends to a mysterious assailant prompts Abby to track down the culprit. As she storms the Jackson crew's theater base, she kills Jesse (Young Mazino) and wounds Tommy (Gabriel Luna), thinking he's the attacker. When Ellie admits the truth, she angrily turns to shoot her.

That, as far as "The Last of Us" season 2 is concerned, is that. After the gunshot, all we get is a glimpse of Abby's home base — the WLF headquarters at the SoundView Stadium – indicating a viewpoint change. So, is Ellie dead? Is the show all about Abby now?