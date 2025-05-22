The First Ballerina Reactions Are All Saying The Same Thing (And There's A Reason For That)

Update: Writer Matt Goldberg has published the following post on Bluesky: "Just spoke with a rep at Brigade, a PR firm working with Lionsgate, who acknowledged that 'enthusiasm' was the wrong word to use for the social embargo and that they meant to stress more the 'spoiler-free' aspect. Do with that what you will." Our original article continues below.

"Ballerina," the fifth official film in the "John Wick" saga, is two weeks out from release, which means the gun-fu faithful are itching to find out how Ana de Armas measures up to Keanu Reeves as a high-caliber badass assassin. De Armas solidified her action bona fides as the deadly Cuban secret agent Paloma in "No Time to Die," and did nothing to suggest her sleek lethality was a fluke in the Russo Brothers' distracted-viewing product "The Gray Man," so it won't qualify as a revelation if she aces this assignment.

After all, she's in great hands. The 87North Productions team has yet to make a less-than-invigorating "John Wick" installment. Though they're tempting fate by handing the directorial reins of "Ballerina" over to "Underworld" creator Len Wiseman, who has never made a good movie, he'll likely be working within the house style. I don't want to call "Ballerina" a sure thing, but it feels like this crew would have to screw up in unprecedented-for-them fashion to deliver a lousy movie.

As to whether they've made a film worthy of a trip to your local movie theater, I'm afraid the below social media reactions aren't going to provide much insight. This is because Lionsgate has placed an unusual restriction on what critics and influencers can post. Per an email they sent to media outlets:

"We encourage spoiler-free enthusiasm across social starting May 22 at 1pm PT/4pm ET. If you are planning to review the film, critical social sentiment and formal reviews are embargoed until Wednesday, June 4 at 3pm PT/6pm ET."

In other words, everything you're about to read is positive by design. Now, some of my /Film colleagues have seen "Ballerina," and they liked it. It sounds like it should get its share of decent reviews. But Lionsgate is attempting to engineer consensus here. It's wildly dishonest and disrespects what I do for a living.

In any event, here's some spoiler-free enthusiasm for your perusing pleasure! And please stick around after that, because I've more thoughts on this nonsense as a 25-year veteran of entertainment journalism.