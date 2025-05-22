Kylo Ren Just Gave Himself A Wild New Title In The Star Wars Galaxy

Kylo Ren is a pretty unique villain in the landscape of the "Star Wars" galaxy. As the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, he was in touch with the Force but also felt a pull to the dark side, given his familial connection to Darth Vader. The dark side won, which then led to him becoming a crucial member of the First Order before ultimately seizing the position of Supreme Leader in "The Last Jedi." He is a petulant man, and that petulance led to him claiming a wild title for himself along the way.

In the latest issue of the comic "Star Wars: Legacy of Vader," which is filling in the gaps between "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker," Kylo Ren journeys to Naboo as he further explores Darth Vader's past. Naturally, this eventually leads him to both the birthplace of Anakin Skywalker and the planet Naboo. There, Kylo is exploring Anakin and Padmé's past when his guide, Vanee, reveals a little more to him about Naboo's history, explaining that it's no longer the planet it once was:

"There is much to be learned from here, my prince. This place was not always this way. Once, it was glorious. For centuries, Naboo was a center of culture and power for this part of the galaxy. It operated as a Democratic Monarchy, if you can imagine such a thing."

Indeed, Naboo is in rough shape by the look of things, hardly resembling the planet where we first met Padmé' and Jar Jar Binks in "The Phantom Menace." The comic also has Kylo battling Storg Veruna and his raiders, in addition to taking it upon himself to let the planet of Naboo know that he is the ruler of this domain (what with him being the self-appointed Supreme Leader now).

Kylo Ren declares himself King of Naboo in the new issue of LEGACY OF VADER pic.twitter.com/2J5Hfagg2V — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 22, 2025

"I am your king," Kylo says at one point, which you can see in the above panels from the issue. In essence, Kylo Ren names himself the King of Naboo, causing a once mighty haven for democracy to fall under the might of his thumb before Rey and the Resistance can triumph over the First Order in "The Rise of Skywalker."