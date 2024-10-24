Star Wars Is Bringing Back Kylo Ren To Fill The Gap Between Last Jedi & Rise Of Skywalker

The "Star Wars" sequel trilogy will always be a complicated beast since what happened after "The Force Awakens" was unquestionably divisive. But it also delivered an inarguably compelling villain in the form of Kylo Ren, aka Ben Solo, the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa who was corrupted by the dark side only to be redeemed like his grandfather Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. There are some pretty major gaps in Kylo's story, but a new comic book series aims to fill in those gaps next year.

Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics have announced "Star Wars: Legacy of Vader," a new series that will be written by Charles Soule, the man who helped launch The High Republic era with the book "Light of the Jedi," with artwork by Luke Ross. Soule also previously explored Kylo's origins in "Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren," which you can grab on Amazon. We have a brief preview of the new book, which you can check out below, but the big hook here is that this story will be set between the events of "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker." We're going to see Supreme Leader Kylo Ren after he killed Snoke and after Rey rejected his offer to join him in leading the galaxy.

Per a press release, the series "revisits Kylo's enduring connection to his maternal grandfather, the Empire's enforcer Darth Vader, and further explores how the events of Vader's past guide Kylo's choices as he leads the First Order." Dating back to "The Force Awakens," Kylo's obsession with Vader has always been evident. The first issue will see Kylo making a journey to Mustafar, which features Vader's castle as seen in the movie "Rogue One." Later issues will take him to places like Tatooine as he tries to unlock the secrets of his family's past. Soule had this to say about it: