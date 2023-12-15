Kylo Ren's Biggest Star Wars Moment Was Not Part Of The Original Plan

Oh, the untapped potential of Kylo Ren. "The Force Awakens" set up Adam Driver's new masked menace as the main antagonist of the trilogy after murdering his father, Han Solo, in cold blood. In "The Last Jedi," he flirted with redemption during that epic throne room battle before rejecting the Light altogether and taking his place as the new Supreme Chancellor of the First Order. In "The Rise of Skywalker," he frustratingly takes second billing once again to a bigger threat, this time Palpatine (you know the drill) — until he hallucinates an entire conversation with his dead dad, flips a switch back to the side of the good guys at the last minute, and shares a weirdly rushed kiss with Rey (Daisy Ridley) before dying unceremoniously. Very few liked this abrupt turn of events and fans have wondered what went wrong ever since.

Until now, that is. In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show (via Collider), Driver finally opened up about Kylo Ren's initial arc and how things didn't quite unfold according to plan. He reveals that, when the actor first signed onto the trilogy, he was sold on a pitch likening the new villain to Darth Vader — or, rather, the inverse of the classic "Star Wars" figure. As he explained: