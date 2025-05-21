Pour One Out For Tivik, The Most Important Star Wars Character No One Talks About

Unfortunately, Cassian had to shoot Tivik in the back after meeting him at the Ring of Kafrene. It's a move that left a lot of people scratching their heads and wondering if Cassian really was the hero they assumed he was. But why did he do it?

With stormtroopers bearing down on both of them, he and Tivik couldn't be taken alive. Cassian shot the two stormtroopers harassing them because he had to get out of there with that information. If they had run his scandocs or identity, he would almost certainly never escape again. Again, they had to get out of there. Being caught at the dead-end of an alley, there was really only one route that wasn't going to get Cassian and Tivik shot or caught, and that meant climbing up the pipes. In fairness to Cassian, he didn't seem to notice Tivik's broken arm until the latter revealed it from behind his jacket. That left Cassian with a split second decision to make.

For Cassian, the calculus was morally difficult (as evidenced by the look on his face after shooting Tivik) but operationally simple. Tivik was obviously a trusted contact, and Cassian didn't enter the meeting intending to kill him. Tivik also couldn't escape because of his broken arm and, under no circumstance, could Cassian let him get caught by the Imperials. Cassian knew what had happened to someone the last time they had information about him — the Imperials had tortured Bix Calleen (Adria Arjona) for weeks for the information they wanted, as revealed by "Andor" season 1.

If Tivik told the Empire he had passed off information about a planet-killing weapon to a Rebel like Cassian, the Empire would stop at nothing to hunt him down, making any attempt to find a weakness in the station impossible. So, operationally, Cassian had no choice. He had to leave the Imperials a cold trail if the mission to bring down the Death Star was going to have any chance to succeed.

The result is a haunting, chilling moment, and perhaps one of the best ones in the entire "Star Wars" saga. But that's an argument for a different time.