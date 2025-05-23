Apple TV+'s Fountain Of Youth Has The Exact Same Problem As The Uncharted Movie

This post contains major spoilers for Apple TV+'s "Fountain of Youth."

There's a good reason why we are so enamored by stories about lost treasure. The concept of a group of seekers (or a lone one, for that matter) hopping from one clue to another to uncover a relic lost to time appeals to human curiosity. There's also a sense of adventure that mimics the workings of an epic quest, in which the pop-culturification of history and myth helps inject fun into the premise. Everything from "Indiana Jones" to "National Treasure" follows this time-tested format, where the search for a priceless artifact invites a globe-trotting adventure and a tussle over final ownership.

Sometimes, these movies succeed in commanding our attention even when they're sub-par or lacking in substance — the Robert Langdon trilogy being a good example of such formulaic, watered-down mysteries that still have some pleasures to offer. However, this is not the case with Guy Ritchie's "Fountain of Youth," Apple TV+'s new lost treasure flick that sees estranged siblings Luke (John Krasinski) and Charlotte (Natalie Portman) embark on an adventure around the globe. The titular Fountain of Youth is the film's obvious central MacGuffin, but it is so terribly underdeveloped that the reasons Luke or Charlotte are even interested in jeopardizing their lives to find such a mythical object are unconvincing.

Then there's the fact that "Fountain of Youth" is a bland, bloated mess, constantly relying on clunky exposition and eye-rolling humor to pad out its premise. The worst part? None of these shenanigans are fun enough to sit through, as even the most over-the-top action sequences thoroughly lack a sense of urgency. If a shootout inside the ornate chambers of the Great Pyramid of Giza isn't exciting enough to evoke thrill or suspense, then what is? This baffling absence of sincerity plagues Ritchie's "Fountain of Youth," compelling us to question why the film wasn't able to take advantage of an age-old formula that has (mostly) worked for similar genre titles over the years.