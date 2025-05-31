NCIS Season 23: Everything We Know So Far

Ever since the legacy TV series "JAG" quietly launched the "NCIS" universe, viewers have been graced with more military police procedural action than they could ever have hoped for. "NCIS" premiered in 2003, and after over two decades and numerous spin-offs, the show has successfully wrapped up its season 22. This, of course, begs the question: Will the train keep rolling? Can the audience expect a new season full of the Major Case Response Team's toughest investigations?

In a nutshell, the answer is yes. A new season of the CBS show will eventually bring us back to the Washington Navy Yard, because "NCIS" season 23 is most definitely coming. As for precisely when this will happen, what story arcs the upcoming season will focus on, and which familiar faces we can expect to return on both sides of the camera ... well, those are the questions that matter. Let's take a while to put everything we know about "NCIS" season 23 in one, convenient package.