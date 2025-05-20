The Twilight Zone Character You Likely Forgot Cheers Star George Wendt Played

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

George Wendt was a truly beloved actor known best to the world as Norm from "Cheers." Wendt tragically passed away on May 20, 2025, but he leaves behind an immense body of work. Not only does he have a whopping 269 episodes of "Cheers" (and one memorable cameo on "The Simpsons"), but the man had more than 170 acting credits to his name spanning nearly five decades. In that time, Wendt had the opportunity to put his small stamp on another classic TV series.

The show in question is none other than "The Twilight Zone." Created by Rod Serling, the sci-fi anthology series, which originally aired in the '60s on CBS, is still widely regarded today as one of the best shows in the history of television. That's why CBS has revived it several times over the years, including the most recent, short-lived "Twilight Zone" reboot from horror master Jordan Peele. One of the lesser-discussed eras for the show came in the '80s when CBS revived the series for a new generation. It's during this era that Wendt appeared in an oft-forgotten episode.

As part of the fourth episode of the revival's second season, Wendt appeared in a segment entitled "The World Next Door." It was paired with two other segments, "The After Hours" and "Lost and Found." One would be forgiven for not remembering this episode, but for those who are curious, the synopsis for the episode (via TV Tropes) reads as follows:

