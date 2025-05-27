Every Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Ending Explained

It's debatable to call the first zero-star scenario an "ending," but it's still worth mentioning because of its commentary on how saying "yes" to big business often compromises one's artistic vision, resulting in a trite and unsatisfying product. Besides, it's the fastest way to end "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" ... until it isn't.

After arriving at the Tuckersoft headquarters, Stefan meets the company's blusterous founder and CEO, Mohan Thakur (Asim Chaudhry). Impressed by the young man's pitch for "Bandersnatch," Mohan invites Stefan to join Tuckersoft, where his work can be closely supervised. If Stefan accepts, the movie flashes forward to December, where the game receives a pathetic zero stars out of five on a TV show called "Micro Play." You'll then be taken back to Tuckersoft and asked once again whether Stefan should join the company's team or work on the game on his own.

There is clearly a juxtaposition between the Tuckersoft boss and his ace programmer, Colin Ritman (Will Poulter) — the former is a tech bro obsessed with earning big bucks, while the latter is devoted to the art of making video games. We also get to see what inspires his creativity in the second zero-star ending.

Here, Stefan takes LSD with Colin at his apartment, where the latter goes on a long tangent about interconnected parallel realities — an obvious reference to the film's multiple endings and the decisions made to get there. To prove his point, the eccentric programmer asks Stefan to choose between the two of them — who's jumping off the balcony? If Stefan jumps, he dies, and "Bandersnatch" gets poor reviews for its "abrupt" ending — as if someone finished the game for him. That's certainly meta, but not as much as the next two endings.