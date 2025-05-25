Naruto's Creator Had One Condition To Make The Sequel Series Boruto

Fans of "Naruto" might've heard of illustrator Mikio Ikemoto due to his close association with the genre-defining shōnen manga, but Ikemoto has been a significant creative force for a long time. When "Naruto" creator Masashi Kishimoto was just starting out as a rookie manga-ka, Ikemoto had already amassed a cult-following for his one-shot manga debut, "Cosmos." Once Kishimoto began the serialization of "Naruto" for Shueisha, he deliberately sought out Ikemoto and recruited him in a chief assistant role that would span between 1999 and 2014. Ikemoto's contributions helped "Naruto" evolve into a polished serialized manga, as his responsibilities included drawing crowds/backgrounds, creating new character designs from scratch, and adding in half-tones. While Kishimoto undoubtedly honed "Naruto" into the beloved tale it is today, Ikemoto silently aided the creative process in ways that should not be overlooked.

Part II of the "Naruto" manga series was always meant to end on a note of hope. Our heroes, including the titular blonde troublemaker-turned-Hokage, participate in a climactic war and resolve longstanding grievances. The manga ends with the promise of a brighter future for the next generation of shinobi, who inadvertently carry the legacy of their parents and their complicated pasts. So when Kishimoto decided to work on a spin-off/sequel revolving around Naruto's son Boruto, he was adamant to bring Ikemoto along as a part of his core artistic team. This was essentially the only condition Kishimoto had before working on a "Naruto" sequel, which he explained in detail during an anime convention in France last year (via CBR).

For context, "Boruto" eventually began serialization in 2016 under a new writer (Ukyō Kodachi, who also penned episodes in the "Danganronpa 3" anime), with Kishimoto acting as editorial supervisor until Kodachi stepped down in 2020. The "Boruto" manga is still ongoing, having recently released Part II, titled "Boruto: Two Blue Vortex," which is yet to be adapted in the ongoing anime series. As Kishimoto and Ikemoto's drawing styles are pretty similar, the latter's art style in "Boruto" feels rather seamless, and any differences only serve to illustrate the sequel's distinctly lighter tone.