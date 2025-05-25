When Does Severance Take Place?

The premise of Dan Erickson's corporate dystopia series "Severance" is tantalizing and easy to grasp. A large and mysterious company called Lumon has developed a revolutionary brain implant that allows it to "sever" its employees' minds. While an employee is at the office, they have no memories of their outside lives, and when they leave the office, they have no memories of their work day. It's the ultimate work/life balance. Of course, an unintended consequence of the severance process is that Lumon employees begin to develop new personalities while on the inside. These "Innies" and "outies" even start to see themselves as separate people.

As "Severance" has progressed, however, Lumon has only become more mysterious. No one is quite sure what it does. The lead characters (played by Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro) work in the company's "macrodata refinement" department, and the results of their work is unknown. Lumon is also raising goats (!), and insists that its employees worship the company's dead founder, Kier Eagan, as if he were a Christ-like semi-deity. Lumon doesn't merely have corporate secrets; it seems to be leading a cult.

It's eventually revealed that the city where Lumon is baed ... is also called Kier. Everything is town is overseen by Lumon, and Lumon spies seem to be keeping an eye on everyone in town, especially the Outies. The company is not relegated to a single, horrifying office but appears to be engaging in a social experiment that spreads across the whole city. In season 2, Lumon manager Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) leaves town and drives over 200 miles to a snowy town called Salt Neck, a remote fishing village. "Severance" is filmed in New York, but the actual location of Kier remains obscure.

Of course, if the town of Kier is enclosed as a hermetic social experiment, then the actual time period of "Severance" could also be obscure. Only a few clues on the series point to when it takes place.