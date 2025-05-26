Julia Louis-Dreyfus Settles Seinfeld's Most Ridiculous Marvel Debate

In Jon Favreau's 2010 film "Iron Man 2," the titular hero (Robert Downey, Jr.) a.k.a. Tony Stark, attends a press conference about his rocket-powered suit of armor, hyping the fact that he has been using it to destroy all the weapons that his company had manufactured. At the press conference, Tony, a flippant and humorous fellow, said that he was often asked how one goes to the bathroom while wearing Iron Man armor. He pauses for a moment, and then a look of relief crosses his face. "Just like that," he says. We can debate whether or not he was actually defecating on stage in the moment.

Advertisement

If he was, however, that would mean the suit is equipped with some sort of waste vacuole. It's a high-tech suit, so it's entirely possible that it has the means to collect Tony Stark's feces and either store it for disposal at a later time, or vaporize it entirely. One would also assume the suit has a cleaning element that keeps Tony's rump spotless — a high-tech miniature bidet, perhaps.

Of course, if that was the case, Tony would have to enter the Iron Man suit naked, which may only sometimes be the case. Throughout all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony is seen donning his suit of armor fully clothed, sometimes even wearing an expensive tuxedo and designer shoes. Later in the film series, Tony reconstructs his suit to be made of a fantastical nanotechnology that allows the suit to seep over him like a liquid and solidify into armor. With that tech in place, perhaps the rear end panel can open and allow Tony to evacuate into a toilet as usual. But then, are his underwear also nanotech? How often is he naked in there?

Advertisement

Of course, "Thunderbolts*" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus already settled this debate. She was shown a clip from an old "Seinfeld" episode at a recent press junket, witnessing a scene wherein Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and George (Jason Alexander) debate whether or not Iron Man wore underwear. Louis-Dreyfus was quick to quell the matter: Of course he does.