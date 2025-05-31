A Fan-Favorite Game Of Thrones Character Was Killed Off On The Actor's Birthday

Although "Game of Thrones" was famous for killing off major characters, at least the actors in the early seasons had the comfort of knowing exactly when and where their characters would die. Sean Bean knew he had a one-season gig ahead of him, for instance, just like Pedro Pascal did in season 4. But as the seasons went past the source material, that sense of job security dropped for most of its actors. From season 6 onward, pretty much anyone could be written off the show at any moment.

The first death to make this clear was poor Hodor in season 6's "The Door." After loyally assisting Bran and Meera on their journey across the Wall, Hodor has to stay back to hold a door closed while the others escape an army of wights. Hodor succeeds in saving Bran and Meera, but he's torn apart by the wights in the process. That sounds dark, but it gets darker: In his final moments, we learn that Bran's warging and time-travel meddling is what broke Hodor's brain back in his childhood. Hodor (originally named Wylis) says "Hodor" all the time because "Hold the door" is what Meera's telling him to do in his final moments, and he repeats her instructions until the words blend into one. His catchphrase, the only word he's been able to say for most of his life, was basically him warning everyone about the death looming over him.

This was a shocking sequence to book readers and show-only viewers alike. It was also a big surprise to Hodor's actor, Kristian Nairn, who, when he auditioned, didn't have the luxury of knowing what was in store for his character. To make matters worse: The show killed him on his birthday.

"In the most 'Game of Thrones,' Orwellian twist ever, they killed me on my 40th birthday. That was intense," Nairn said in a 2024 interview. "Part of me was looking forward to leaving, honestly, because it have been six years and, as much as I loved the people, this was my new career and I was looking forward to doing something different. ... But, as the day came closer and closer, I dreaded more and more that I'd be leaving the people I really loved and think of as family."