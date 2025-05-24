Dune 2's Director Kept Anya Taylor-Joy's Casting A Secret For One Reason

In his 2024 film "Dune: Part Two," director Denis Villeneuve noticeably removed a character from Frank Herbert's original novel. In the book "Dune," while Paul Atreides and his pregnant mother Jessica are hiding out among the Fremen, Jessica gives birth to Paul's young sister Alia. Because Jessica drank the spiritually-connected Water of Life while Alia was still in utero, the little baby was born with an adult intellect and almost immediately grew into a toddler. She ended up playing a larger role in Herbert's novel. The toddler Alia was portrayed by Alicia Witt in David Lynch's 1984 "Dune" film adaptation.

Villeneuve, however, removed Alia from the narrative because it would be too difficult to haul a real-life baby out to the movie's hot, sandy filming locations in the deserts of Jordan. Instead, the story for "Dune" was re-written so that Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) received psychic messages from Alia from inside the womb. Villeneuve and his co-screenwriter, Jon Spaihts, also wrote an additional scene wherein Paul (Timothée Chalamet) has a mystical vision of the future and has a brief conversation with an adult Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy). /Film previously wrote about how Taylor-Joy had to fly to a beach in Namibia, almost at the last minute, to film her "Dune" scenes.

Taylor-Joy, however, wasn't mentioned in any of the marketing material for "Dune: Part Two," which seems like an odd choice, given that she is a recognizable movie star. Of course, considering that she only appeared in one scene, it's understandable why Villeneuve would want to keep her cameo secret: He intended for it to be a surprise. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, the filmmaker clarified that he also wanted to see if he could actually keep some details under-wraps while working on a major studio motion picture that cost $190 million to make.

