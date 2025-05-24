One Of Glenn Howerton's Favorite Always Sunny Episodes Was Inspired By A True Story

One of the funniest (and most depressing) episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is season 5's "The Gang Hits the Road," in which the gang attempts to go on a road trip to the Grand Canyon. From Philadelphia that's at least a 34-hour drive, an especially long distance considering that Charlie (Charlie Day) has never even left Philly before. But it turns out Charlie had no reason to be nervous; the trip includes so many interruptions that the gang gives up before they even make it past the city lines.

One of those interruptions is Charlie revealing he's never eaten a pear before, causing an astonished Mac to demand they stop and get one for him. Although the gang's trip was likely doomed either way, this detour was the beginning of the end. What's worse is that it wasn't even worth it: Charlie takes one bite out of the pear and concludes that pears taste like sand.

This whole plot point, it turns out, is based off a real conversation in the "Always Sunny" writers' room. As Glenn Howerton (who plays Dennis and who co-created the show) explained in a 2019 interview, "We had a writer at the time — Scott Marder, who wrote many episodes of the show — who had never eaten a blueberry. And then we found out there were, five, six, seven, eight other things that he'd never had."

Co-creator (and Mac actor) Rob McElhenney would follow up on this story in a 2023 episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast." McElhenney explained, "We really got into listing all the things that he had never eaten. An apricot, a pear, and it wasn't just fruit specific. It was vegetables. ... a chicken sandwich."

It's clear that even in 2023, 14 years after the episode aired, the main "Always Sunny" cast was still baffled by this. "Very common foods," Howerton said on the podcast. "Like extremely common foods. Not rare foods, not exotic foods, very common foods." Charlie Day agreed it was weird too, asking, "How do you get that far in life without trying a blueberry?"