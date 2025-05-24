Gilligan's Island Has More In Common With Greek Mythology Than You'd Imagine

There is a palpable note of despair and futility that runs through every episode of Sherwood Schwartz's whimsical 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Each episode begins with a new element arriving at the castaways' tropic island nest — a radio, a satellite, a hot air balloon, an itinerant guest star — deposited there as if by fate. The new "wild card" element-of-the-week will allow the castaways to concoct a way to escape, and the bulk of the episode will entail how they construct their means of egress. But then Gilligan (Bob Denver), fate's Joker, will foolishly bumble the rescue in some way, often because of his own clumsiness or childlike ignorance. The castaways will then fall back into despair, iterating that they are doomed to remain on the island until they die.

Gilligan, in this description, may be described as some kind of ancient, destructive folk deity. Gilligan is a cosmic impediment to freedom, a force of nature that, by his very construction, keeps his compatriots locked forever in Hell. The cycle of "Gilligan's Island" is depressing and futile. Hope arrives, Gilligan breaks the hope, and despair returns. See you next week for another comedic adventure.

One can easily see the myth of Sisyphus in the weekly rhythm of "Gilligan's Island" of course. Sisyphus, as we all know, was damned by Hades to eternally push a boulder up a hill. It was hard, backbreaking labor, and it produced nothing; once the boulder reached the top of the hill, it would merely roll back down, forcing Sisyphus to begin again. The futility of Sisyphus' toil was meant to be the worst part of his afterworldly punishment. You will labor forever and get nothing from it.

That's "Gilligan's Island." Every week, they push and toil, thinking they are accomplishing something. Then their boulder — in this case, Gilligan — rolls down the hill, and they need to start again. Everything is futile.

But then, French philosopher Albert Camus had something to say about Sisyphus that might be relevant to finding hope inside "Gilligan's Island" again.