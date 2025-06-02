One Underrated Star Trek Episode Showed Us A Side Of Captain Kirk Never Seen Before

The "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "Obsession" may be one of the most underrated episodes of the show. It's actually one of the stronger Captain Kirk episodes, allowing the character to confront some of his acknowledged personal weaknesses, and, in overcoming them, grow as a character.

Kirk (William Shatner) had flaws, of course, but he was often depicted on "Star Trek" as being in complete control of his faculties (most of the time), using his leadership instincts and willingness to take calculated risks to avail himself of any crisis. He could have a temper, but usually caught himself before doing anything rash. In pop culture, Kirk has a reputation for being something of a reckless cowboy who broke the Prime Directive on the regular (and he often did play a little fast-and-loose with Starfleet regulations), but revisiting old "Star Trek" episodes reveals that he was actually pretty stern and judicious. He even had a reputation for being a bookworm; Lieutenant Gary Mitchell (Gary Lockwood) described him as "a stack of books with legs" in the episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before."

"Obsession" was a little different. It's an episode where Kirk was allowed to lose his cool — and for personal reasons, no less. It's one of the only times on "Star Trek" that we see Kirk making outwardly bad command decisions, to the point of being criticized by his crew. "Obsession" shows that Kirk is still suffused with guilt over a previous perceived failure from years earlier, and that he is still vulnerable to unsavory impulses. "Obsession" shows an ordinarily stern and capable character cracking under the pressure, but in a way that we, the viewers, can relate to. The episode makes Kirk that much more human.