Antonio Banderas' Gripping Historical Action Flop Is Finally Finding An Audience On Tubi

Based strictly on box office, it would not be accurate to call Antonio Banderas one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s, but once I laid eyes on the striking Spaniard in Pedro Almódovar's "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" and "Tie Me Up, Tie Me Down," I wanted to him to be in everything. In terms of scintillating, dead sexy screen presence, only Denzel Washington could match him. He became a mainstream American sensation when Madonna failed to seduce him in her "Blonde Ambition" tour documentary "Madonna: Truth or Dare." Banderas was primed for superstardom. And Hollywood promptly fumbled the ball.

Banderas delivered the smoldering goods in Arne Glimcher's lively historical drama "The Mambo Kings," but Warner Bros. had no idea how to sell a movie about Cuban music to American moviegoers, so it stiffed commercially in 1992. Banderas subsequently got lost in the star-studded shuffle of Bille August's flat-footed adaptation of Isabel Allende's "The House of the Spirits," and was way too much actor for the small role of Tom Hanks' boyfriend in Jonathan Demme's "Philadelphia." His next opportunity at a Hollywood breakthrough arrived in 1995, when he appeared in a whopping six movies. Something surely had to hit, and something did in the form of Robert Rodriguez's "Desperado." But the film that finally put him over the top was Martin Campbell's old-school blockbuster "The Mask of Zorro," which we published an oral history about.

Sony wound up squandering Zorro's franchise potential, but they weren't alone in failing Banderas. Prior to the turn of the millennium, he kept getting stranded in cast-off projects that had probably been turned down by a litany of movie stars who possessed a tenth of his charisma. Even more frustrating, the best film of this bunch, which he made immediately after "The Mask of Zorro," fell prey to behind-the-scenes meddling. 26 years after its release, it still ranks as one of the biggest box office bombs of all time. This movie deserved a much better outcome, but by the time Disney got to unloading it in 1999, they just wanted it off their books. Amazingly, decades later, it's finally finding an appreciative audience on Tubi.