Jason Statham And Sylvester Stallone's Gritty 2013 Crime Thriller Is Prime Video's Latest Obsession

When Sylvester Stallone wrote "Rocky" as a way to launch his career, he infused his script with plenty of heart and character development, revealing himself to be a talented writer with a sensitivity for which fans of his action filmography don't always give him credit. That said, there's no doubt that the man has a talent for bombastic action. 1982's "First Blood," in which his John J. Rambo debuted, was all the better for having Stallone in the lead role, with the star making changes to the script by removing much of the macho posturing in favor of a more restrained approach. Stallone added what became the defining feature of "First Blood" to the script, and ever since, has been crafting engaging action tales.

Advertisement

As the years went by, however, Stallone frequently embraced a formulaic approach. The retired badass with the "I don't do that any more" attitude exists, in part, due to Stallone's movies, and in the 2000s, he leaned into that persona. It worked with 2008's "Rambo," but had grown stale by the release of his flop "Rambo: Last Blood," which culminated in a grizzled John Rambo defending his home against an onslaught of villains.

This wasn't the first time Stallone had provided us with an action hero "Home Alone" sequence. Between "Rambo" and "Last Blood," he wrote 2013's "Homefront," in which his "Expendables" collaborator Jason Statham plays Phil Broker, a former DEA agent who moves to what seems like a quiet small town after a botched job in which his actions led to the death of his boss's son. The widowed ex-drug enforcement officer is driven to leave his former life behind for his nine-year-old daughter, Maddy (Izabela Vidovic), but he soon finds that their new town isn't quite as quiet as it seemed. After Maddy gets into a fight with a school bully, things escalate to the point that Broker finds himself in a conflict with local drug lord Gator Bodine (James Franco). In true Stallone fashion, Broker is forced to embrace the life he thought he'd left behind in order to defend his family, which essentially means blowing a bunch of bad guys to hell when they try to invade his home. Apparently, Prime Video subscribers can't get enough of this tried and tested action formula, as "Homefront" is now charting on the streamer.

Advertisement