Where Was Top Gun Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

When moviegoers fall madly in love with a film, at a certain point it's not enough just to watch it over and over again. They need to devour every morsel of trivia and every behind-the-scenes anecdote. They dive deep into the origins of the production, and speculate as to how the film might've played if different actors had been cast or a different director had been hired. They might even take the next step and tap out fan fiction, which can be quite profitable as E.L. James proved when her "Twilight" erotica became a publishing phenomenon called "Fifty Shades of Grey."

For those who don't have an S&M-infused novel about their favorite characters in them, the next step in heightening one's personal fan experience might be to visit the actual filming locations. If your favorite movie happens to be James Cameron's "Ghosts of the Abyss," I would strongly advise against this, but in most cases, it's actually quite doable! If you visit New York City or Los Angeles, the entire metropolis is essentially one big studio backlot. In Manhattan, you can hit up locations from movies as different as "The Godfather," "Ghostbusters," and "Dressed to Kill." There are also national monuments that double as movie location visits (e.g. Devil's Tower as seen in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and Mount Rushmore from "North by Northwest").

One city that's a low-key treasure trove of film locations is San Diego, California. Obviously, its proximity to Los Angeles is a main driver for this, but it's actually a visually interesting area with lots of nifty seaside architecture and, of course, the U.S. Naval Base, which is home to the country's Pacific Fleet. The most iconic movie to ever shoot in San Diego is Tony Scott's "Top Gun," which shows off the city's residential, commercial, and military identity. For those itching to insert themselves into the world of hot shot pilots, here's a list of must-visit "Top Gun" filming locations (not all of which, it should be noted, are in San Diego).