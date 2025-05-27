The Seinfeld Episode That Completely Changed The Show's Dynamics, According To Its Stars

The most notorious description for Jerry Seinfeld's and Larry David's seminal NBC sitcom "Seinfeld" is that it's "a show about nothing." The showrunners mandated that the series be free of treacly morals or moments of personal growth for the main characters; everyone had to be just as ignorant and petty at the end of an episode as they were at the start. This was seen, at the time, as an antidote to the previous generation's sitcoms, which too often skewed toward morals and sentimentality. "Seinfeld" aimed to be the anti-sitcom.

Advertisement

Of course, "a show about nothing" wasn't quite the pitch when Seinfeld and David first proposed the show to NBC back in 1989. The initial premise (as previously talked about by /Film) was that "Seinfeld" would follow the daily adventures of a stand-up comedian as he traversed modern life in New York, gathering material for his stand-up routines. His many girlfriends would provide him with material, as would his eccentric friends, who are infected with a host of neuroses. And it was at least semi-autobiographical; not only does Seinfeld play a version of himself, but David has made no secrets that the "Seinfeld" character of Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) was based on his real-life neighbor Kenny Kramer.

Advertisement

That premise, of course, requires the fictional version of Jerry Seinfeld to have a regular cast of friends to inspire him. Indeed, while the series was named after the central comedian, his three co-stars — Richards, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Jason Alexander — were all equally vital to the show. Jerry's experiences may have been the start of the series, but his friends needed to be there for inspiration.

The show's makers agreed that Jerry kind of stopped being the central main character of the show with the airing of "The Busboy" (June 26, 1991). It was in that episode that the writers finally realized they were working on an ensemble show, a phenomenon they talked about on the show's DVD special features.