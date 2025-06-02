Who Is The Power Broker? Marvel's Falcon And The Winter Soldier Villain Explained

A power broker is generally known as a person who can unofficially, often from the shadows, decide the way power flows within a large group of people. The term is most famously used to describe Robert Moses, an urban planner who was never officially elected to office yet nevertheless wielded enormous amounts of power throughout New York City. On paper, he was less powerful than the New York mayors and governors that came and went throughout his career, but in practice, they were terrified of him.

Shortly after "The Power Broker" (a 1,000+ page tell-all about Moses' many nefarious deeds) was published in 1974, Marvel Comics came up with a character with the same title. Indeed, a 1978 issue of the comic "Machine Man" introduced a mysterious individual known as The Power Broker. Then, in 2008, another person took up the title in the comic "Avengers: The Initiative."

13 years later, the 2021 Disney+ mini-series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" introduced the idea of a mysterious Power Broker who was running the fictional city-state of Madripoor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the show's third episode, titled "The Power Broker," debuted, the Marvel subreddit was filled with theories over who it could be. The most popular one turned out to be correct: Sharon Carter (Emma VanCamp) was, in fact, the Power Broker, which makes sense given the title of the episode she was reintroduced in. But how did Peggy Carter's kindhearted grand-niece end up in such a dark role? Well, it's complicated...