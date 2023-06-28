Secret Invasion Episode 2 Finally Gives Don Cheadle The MCU Acting Showcase He Deserves

This post contain spoilers for the first two episodes of "Secret Invasion"

Look, we might have too much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but "Secret Invasion" isn't all that bad (so far). The massive Marvel event that's also not big enough to warrant a full movie has finally hit Disney+, and it's off to a strong start. As executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told Vanity Fair, the show takes many of its cues from British author John le Carré's celebrated espionage novels, making for a Marvel streaming series that's unlike any of the many that have come before.

Alas, "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" this is not. As much as "Secret Invasion" brings some much needed solemnity to the MCU, it's still full of green aliens with a variety of international accents. (My favorite is Ben Mendolsohn's Aussie alien Talos.) Still, it's nice to see something a bit more serious from Kevin Feige and co., who have done a solid job of establishing a consistent tone in the first two episodes of "Secret Invasion," despite the prospect of "the MCU's take on John le Carré" sounding like something truly worth skipping.

In fact, in a startling turn of events that's more of a twist than the show's "they were a Skrull the whole time" reveals, there's actually a few moments of affecting drama in Marvel's latest. Seeing Samuel L. Jackson remind us of his acting abilities while playing a man who's own espionage skills are constantly called into question has proven a compelling watch. There's also Kingsley Ben-Adir's villainous Gravik, who, in his few scenes from the initial episodes, has managed to bring more charisma to a Marvel baddie than, well... almost anyone. And if you want yet another reason to risk MCU's spy thriller, the great Don Cheadle has finally been given more to do.