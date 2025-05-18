Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 6 Subjects Its Two Celebrity Cameos To A Fate Worse Than Death

This article contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" season 2, episode 6, "The Interstellar Song Contest."

In many ways, "The Interstellar Song Contest" captures the things that "Doctor Who" does best in one convenient package. The episode marries the show's fun, cheesy, and heartfelt air with the Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) tragic past and deep disgust toward those who would kill, all while adding some deep cut lore and pop culture references to spice things up. To top it all off, the episode includes a couple of cameos that are really juicy if you're familiar with British popular culture.

First, a word about the cameos in question for our U.S. readers. The first notable real-life celebrity we see in "The Interstellar Song Contest" is Rylan Clark, a British TV show personality who has been a presenter and commentator on numerous series, including the Eurovision contest (yes, the same Eurovision contest that inspired the Will Ferrell comedy). Here, he's reimagined as the Immortal Rylan, a version of himself who, it seems, has hosted the contest for the last 900 years or so. Later, we see another, even more popular TV personality (and a noted Eurovision presenter on the BBC): Comedian Graham Norton, whose AI hologram presides over the song contest satellite's Eurovision museum. Fittingly, given the episode's bittersweet themes, both of these roles are largely played for laughs ... yet tease plenty of pain hiding underneath.

Indeed, "The Interstellar Song Contest" largely treats both Clark and Norton in a comedic fashion. However, there are several not-so-subtle clues that the "Doctor Who" versions of these individuals are trapped in what amounts to a living hell.