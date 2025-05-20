Why David Boreanaz Ignored All The FBI Prep Advice He Received For Bones

On the hit TV series "Bones," FBI Agent Seeley Booth, played by David Boreanaz, is presented as a down-to-earth, kind of blue-collar law enforcement officer. He is the pragmatist and the realist of the show's central pair, giving the ultra-cerebral "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) someone to bounce ideas off of. She approaches a murder victim with curiosity, while Booth explains things out loud in more humane terms. Dramatically, he serves as a translator of Bones' medical jargon. Before working for the FBI, Booth was an Army Ranger, where he worked as a sniper.

Advertisement

The dynamic between Bones and Booth was enough to carry "Bones" through 246 episodes throughout its 12 seasons. The show was reminiscent of numerous other hit police procedurals ("NCIS" and the like), but with a whimsical horror/comedy bent, largely thanks to its extreme gore and kooky explanations for the murders at hand. The central dynamic also reminded some viewers of "The X-Files," in that it involved a pair of crime-fighters, with one being a skeptic and one being a believer. There were no alien subplots on "Bones" like on "The X-Files," however.

The "blue collar" aspects of Booth deeply informed Boreanaz's performance. The actor, knowing he was playing an FBI agent, did his homework, visiting FBI offices and asking the usual way that the agency's employees comport themselves. He learned all about the nature of the job and the personality traits that the FBI all share. He then proceeded to ignore all the FBI's advice and play Booth in his own idiom. The actor figured that Booth's past as a military sniper was more significant to the character than his Bureau training.

Advertisement

Boreanaz talked about his approach to Booth in a 2008 interview with Tube Talk. It was conducted when the show was still in its third season, so Booth was, relatively speaking, still at an early stage of his development.