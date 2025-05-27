A Law & Order Icon Played Oppenheimer In A Miniseries Decades Before Christopher Nolan's Movie

Christopher Nolan's 2023 biopic "Oppenheimer" was such a refreshing outlier in the world of blockbusters. Made for $100 million, the film unexpectedly made almost a billion dollars at the box office, startling everyone. This was rare, as Nolan's film was no crowd-pleasing action spectacular, but a biopic, and an incredibly downbeat and heady one at that. It dealt with the bleak morals of inventing a device that can destroy all life and the petty egos of the men who would rather bicker about security clearances than face those morals. Cillian Murphy won an Academy Award for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, and the film won Best Picture. It was a hit largely because it came out the same day as Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," and many audiences rushed to make it an ironic double feature.

It was also likely a hit because the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer has fascinated people since the 1940s. The explosion of the nuclear bomb was a moment of moral reckoning for humanity, the moment when we realized that we had given ourselves access to our own extinction. Did Oppenheimer or any of the other scientists at Los Alamos pause to consider the actual ramifications of what they were doing? By the measure of Nolan's film, and the 2005 book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" on which it was based, the scientists (—) to quote "Jurassic Park" (—) were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.

Indeed, the Oppenheimer story was so interesting that it had been told on film before. In 1980, the BBC produced a seven-episode miniseries called "Oppenheimer," which covered the title scientist's life from his development of the nuclear bomb to the stripping of his security clearance by the U.S. government in 1954. Fans of "Law & Order" will be pleased to see a young Sam Waterston in the title role.

