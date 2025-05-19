Two Of The Best Blockbusters Of The '80s Filmed At The Same London Power Station

When Tim Burton signed on to direct "Batman" in 1989, he wasn't prepared for the absolute torture he'd have to go through while making the film. The director was essentially still a newcomer, having only made "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and "Beetlejuice" before taking on what would prove to be a major blockbuster in "Batman." As such, his experience making the 1989 movie was nothing short of a baptism of fire. Not only did he have to constantly battle Warner Bros. to maintain his artistic vision and retain key parts of his and Sam Hamm's script, but he oversaw grueling shoot schedules that involved filming six days a week, usually until 5:00 or 6:00 a.m. Adding to the pressure was the fact that casting Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman resulted in a controversy that had Burton fighting for his leading man.

With all that in mind, it's no wonder the director chose to film "Batman" across the pond, away from the backlash and studio execs. The production base was England's Pinewood Studios, where production designer Anton Furst erected huge Gotham City sets, some of which were 600 feet high. It was in this fabricated Gotham that Burton and the team shot almost the entirety of the film, only venturing out for a handful of scenes and establishing shots.

One major location that wasn't part of Furst's industrial nightmare sets was Axis Chemical, in which Jack Nicholson's Jack Napier is transformed into the Joker. This entire scene was shot at London's Acton Lane Power Station, where it turns out another '80s blockbuster had not only shot, but had left behind entire sets for the "Batman" team to find.

