Clint Eastwood Nearly Directed A Musical Remake That Would Have Starred A Pop Diva

"A Star is Born" became a critical and commercial success, grossing $432.6 million at the global box office and receiving eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Lady Gaga), and Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott). The film took home one statue on Oscar night, Best Original Song for "Shallow," which was also the source of that specific ceremony's undeniable highlight, in which Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed the song on live television together for the first time. Their video performance of "Shallow" remains the highest-viewed internet clip from the Academy Awards, boasting over 822 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Instead of an upfront salary for his work on "A Star is Born," Bradley Cooper agreed to a back-end deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to secure this project as his directorial debut. Cooper earned nearly $40 million from his pop culture juggernaut, which was a unique moment in cinema during the 2010s, where a film not based on a four-quadrant blockbuster franchise took over the zeitgeist by storm. Cooper's film was a lovely and intimate look into the relationship between the two leads, and while the story may have been seen before, it was done with pure raw human emotion. Fewer scenes of the 2010s are as cathartic as the "Shallow" sequence, and it sure helps that the film's soundtrack by Lady Gaga was as good as it was. For being a third remake of "A Star is Born," it truly followed in the spirit of the following quote by Sam Elliott's character Bobby Maine, who proclaimed, "Music is essentially 12 notes between any octave. 12 notes and the octave repeats. It's the same story told over and over, forever. All any artist can offer the world is how they see those 12 notes. That's it."

Advertisement

"A Star is Born" is available to own on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.