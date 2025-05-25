Why Patrick Wilson Left Marvel's First Ant-Man Movie

This July, it will mark 10 years since the release of Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man." Much of the film's success is thanks to its cast, particularly Paul Rudd serving as an effortlessly likable and charming protagonist whose status in life is refreshingly distinct from the roster of Avengers at the time. At the film's heart, it's a heist adventure film and a story of redemption for both Scott Lang and Dr. Hank Pym, the latter of whom is wonderfully brought to life by Michael Douglas. The unique narrative framing of meeting the original Ant-Man in a flashback, followed by meeting up with the MCU's official Ant-Man in a master and apprentice style dynamic, was a refreshing approach, and the film is filled with inventive visual techniques that utilize the scale in both epic and humorous ways.

Advertisement

However, as solid a film as Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man" turned out to be, it is clear that Edgar Wright would have turned in something significantly more memorable. There are action sequences in the film that clearly borrow influence from some of Wright's inventive visual style, but serve as nothing more than an imitation of his style. Over a decade removed from Wright's departure, it is clear that Marvel Studios really wanted "Ant-Man" to fit within the established aesthetic and vision of the MCU, and although their collaboration with Wright started out in a good spot, by the time the shared universe was established, Kevin Feige was surely king. Hence, Reed delivered an MCU film, whereas Wright would have given us a film that was clearly of his distinct vision – it just happened to take place in a larger cinematic universe.

Advertisement

It would be exciting to see Edgar Wright bring his talents to another film franchise because his sensibilities that were on display in his genre masterpiece, "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," showcase more style and substance than the majority of the MCU's entire output. In the years following his departure from "Ant-Man," Wright would direct "Baby Driver," which became his first major box office hit, and "Last Night in Soho." Wright's next film is a new adaptation of "The Running Man," which stars Glen Powell in the same lead role that Arnold Schwarzenegger played in the 1987 film. "The Running Man" is set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.

"Ant-Man" is available to own on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. It is also available to stream on Disney+.