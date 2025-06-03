Why MTV Canceled Bo Burnham's Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As far as musical comedians who rose to prominence in the internet era go, it's tough to find one more beloved than Bo Burnham. More than just a guy who can craft a funny, catchy tune, he has asserted himself as a downright brilliant creative (in addition to being a hilarious one). Unfortunately, one of his first creative endeavors in Hollywood after rising to stardom on YouTube, an MTV show titled "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous," had a very short life, premiering in 2013 and lasting just one season on the network.

The series centered on Zach Stone (Burnham), a young man who, after graduating high school, decides to skip going to college and instead attempt to become famous with no talent whatsoever, by any means necessary. Burnham, despite being in his early 20s at the time, not only headlined the show, but he also co-created it with Dan Lagana, on top of serving as one of its executive producers and writers. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, a representative for MTV had this to say about the cancelation:

"We are huge fans of Bo Burnham and the entire creative and talented team behind 'Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous.' After careful consideration of many factors, we have ultimately decided not to move forward with an additional season of the series. We wish Bo, the cast, and the entire production crew the very best."

So, what were those factors? The thing that was true then and remains true now is that networks depend on ratings to justify the expense of a given show, and "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous" was not a ratings monster by any stretch of the imagination. The series launched with just 650,000 viewers and, after shifting around to several different time slots, saw its viewership dwindle from there. Now-beloved shows have been canceled with better ratings, with Fox's "Scream Queens" serving as one example. Granted, the bar for cable was often lower than it was for network shows in the pre-streaming era, but all the same, MTV didn't have enough reason to risk viewership dwindling even further with a second season.