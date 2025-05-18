Why Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Couldn't Get A Best Score Oscar Nomination

Not everyone agrees on the best score for a Batman movie, but people do generally agree that the score for "The Dark Knight" is high on the list. If nothing else, it's impossible not to love those last 30 seconds of "I'm Not a Hero," which is usually played in the film whenever Batman does something especially cool. The scores for the other movies in the "Dark Knight" trilogy are solid, but "Batman Begins" feels undercooked compared to its successor, and the score for "The Dark Knight Rises" feels like it's trying in vain to recapture that "Dark Knight" magic.

But foras intense and atmospheric as the music in "The Dark Knight" is, it did not win an Oscar for best original music, nor was it even nominated. As reported at the time, "The Academy's music branch acted after noting that five people were credited with composing the score. Although no one seems to know exactly how many people are allowed to be involved, that was apparently too many."

Although Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard are the main names attached to the score, music editor Alex Gibson, music designer Mel Wesson, and composer Lorne Balfe are also credited. The three of them apparently "signed an affidavit stating that Zimmer and Howard were the prime composers of the work," but that was not enough for the Academy to change its mind. "The Dark Knight" ended up nominated in eight Oscar categories and won two of them, but the Oscar for Best Original Score ended up going to A. R. Rahman for "Slumdog Millionaire." Howard couldn't be too upset, at least; that same year, he was also nominated for his score for "Defiance."

