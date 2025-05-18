ABC's hit show "Brothers & Sisters" aired between 2006 and 2011. The show followed the Walker family, the wealthy owners of a food company headed by recently widowed matriarch Nora Walker (Sally Field). Nora has many children — the titular brothers and sisters — and fans fell in love with all of those competing personalities that still managed to love one another fiercely at the end of the day.

The series was almost quite different. The show's original pilot was instead focused on the family's father, which would've led "Brothers & Sisters" down a different path. Then someone had an idea: What if they kill dad? And what if they bring in Field to take over? "They wanted to look at this big American family that had a very strong father figure, a real patriarchal family, but that over the process of time became a matriarchal family, where the women became the strong voices," Field recalled in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "And literally, like 10 days later, we were practically filming."

The resulting family soap had quite a big cast, which meant that there were plenty of characters for fans to latch onto. In the wake of the show's surprise cancellation, however, the cast moved on to a variety of other projects. Some have all but retired from acting; others have led multiple major shows since. Some host game shows; others lead Hallmark films. Read on to learn what happened to the cast of "Brothers & Sisters."

