Sally Field Didn't Mince Words About Her Feelings Playing Aunt May In The Amazing Spider-Man

When Marc Webb directed "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012, many audiences felt ambivalent. It had only been five years since Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3," so that seemed like a very swift turnaround time for a continuity reboot of a well-known superhero. Little did audiences know in 2012 that only two years would elapse between Webb's 2014 sequel "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and Anthony and Joe Russo's "Captain America: Civil War," which featured yet another rebooted version of Spider-Man. That meant there were three mainstream theatrical versions of Spider-Man in nine years. To put that in perspective, there were only three Indiana Jones movies from 1981 to 1989.

That also meant there were three versions of Aunt May, Peter Parker's long-suffering aunt who struggles to pay the bills and doesn't know her nephew is Spider-Man. In Raimi's "Spider-Man" films, Aunt May was played by Rosemary Harris. In "Civil War," she was played by Marisa Tomei (who's credited Robert Downey Jr. for her landing the role). In between them, in Webb's "Amazing Spider-Man" films, May was played by Sally Field. It was unusual to get such a celebrated actor to play such a small role. Aunt May is important to the traditional Spider-Man narrative, but she doesn't drive any of the theatrical Spider-Man stories, serving mostly as a feet-on-the-ground family member that Peter feels he must protect.

Field might agree. In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Field picked apart her role in the "Amazing Spider-Man" films, stating that Aunt May isn't very complex or rich. Indeed, no one in those movies seemed to be three-dimensional. She also admitted that she's not really into superhero films, implying that such characters can't really bring a lot to the table.