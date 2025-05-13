Marvel Had To Make One Change To Sentry's Thunderbolts Story Due To Spider-Man

"Thunderbolts*" establishes Bob, aka Sentry (Lewis Pullman), as one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he ultimately defeats his villainous alter ego, The Void, and sides with the titular superteam, the morally conflicted supe still seems like he's one bad mood swing away from destroying the world. After all, Sentry's powers and abilities eclipse those of all of the Thunderbolts combined, and his temperament makes him unpredictable and dangerous. That said, he's sympathetic due to his tragic backstory: a drug addict who was used as a disposable lab rat by a company trying to manufacture superheroes. His origin story in the comics is different, but ended up being changed for the movie — because "Spider-Man: No Way Home" got to it first.

In an interview with Marvel, "Thunderbolts*" director Jake Schreier revealed that he was inspired by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee's "Sentry" #1 while making the movie. In his first Marvel Comics appearance, Bob is introduced as a middle-aged, married amnesiac who suddenly remembers his past life as a mighty superhero. That isn't a good thing, though, because the Void — the villainous part of his persona — is a real nightmare to deal with.

It's an interesting premise, but "Spider-Man: No Way Home" explores a similar concept when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erases the memories of everyone who knows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to prevent the Multiverse from imploding. Schreier wanted his film to stand out on its own, so "Thunderbolts*" goes in another direction, but Jenkin and Lee's comic book still inspired him in other ways.

