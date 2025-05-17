Seinfeld's Iconic 'The Opposite' Episode Borrowed Its Roots From The Pilot

In the 1994 "Seinfeld" episode "The Opposite," George (Jason Alexander) begins to figure that his instincts for ... well, for everything are unreliable. He feels that every decision he has made has been incorrect and has an epiphany: If he does the opposite of everything his instincts tell him, then his life will improve. He begins immediately. Rather than sitting still and admiring the pretty woman sitting nearby at Monk's Café, George gets up and talks to her. Rather than brag about his accomplishments, he announces that he is unemployed and lives with his parents. The pretty woman, Victoria (Dedee Pfeiffer), is impressed by his candor and agrees to a date.

George's anti-instincts continue apace. He refuses to go up to Victoria's apartment after a date, for instance. He also stops shaving and overcomes his shyness to confront ruffians in a movie theater. The "Opposite" philosophy seems to be working for him. One might expect George's scheme to eventually blow up in his face, but in a rare turn of events, everything works out for him. His instincts lead him to a job interview with the New York Yankees where he criticizes George Steinbrenner to his face. He gets the job (!) and moves out of his parents' place. George can succeed in life. He just had to be the opposite of who he was.

"The Opposite" aired near the end of the fifth season of "Seinfeld," when the series was already a gigantic success. Attentive viewers may recall, however, that George had already floated his "Opposite" philosophy way back in the show's pilot episode. It seems that George already had the key to success and personal happiness but simply hadn't worked up the temerity. It's one of the only times things went well for the character and one of the best episodes of "Seinfeld" overall. Don't worry, though, George eventually saunters gently back down to his usual sniveling self.

