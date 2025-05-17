The Actor Who Has Appeared In The Most Taylor Sheridan Movies & TV Shows

Going back to before Sheridan conquered American television through Paramount+, he first worked with Jordan as writer-director in his critically (and commercially) acclaimed neo-western, "Wind River," in 2017. In the movie, the actor played the vicious and violent main antagonist, Pete Mickens. Ever since that collaboration between the two, Jordan has become a regular on Sheridan's list of go-to actors.

Two years after "Wind River," Jordan has appeared in Sheridan's biggest TV hit to date, "Yellowstone," playing livestock agent Steve Hendon in the macho melodrama from season 2 to season 5 between 2019 and 2022. He was also a series regular in the first season of "Mayor of Kingstown," portraying the character Ed Simmons, a correctional officer at the Kingstown prison. Then he turned up in Sheridan's 2021 action thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead," as well as the poignant and epic Western miniseries "1883."

Recently, Jordan has been committed to doing some great work in Sheridan's latest TV hits, "Lioness" and "Landman," as a series regular. In the former spy thriller that's been on air since July 2023, he plays a CIA Special Activities Division operative named Two Cups, while in the latter drama series about roughnecks and oil cowboys that premiered last year, he portrays Dale Bradley, a petroleum engineer employee and loyal friend to Billy Bob Thornton's protagonist Tommy Norris. Likely, he'll be pretty busy with those two shows in the upcoming seasons (given that Sheridan doesn't write his character off), but based on the insane pace the creator churns out new shows, we'll never know where Jordan might pop up next.

But even if he won't, the actor will likely retain the title as the most prolific regular in Sheridan's productions for quite some time.