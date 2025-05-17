The Actor Who Has Appeared In The Most Taylor Sheridan Movies & TV Shows
It would be easy to assume that the actor who reappears in most Taylor Sheridan movies and TV series is none other than the man behind them, Sheridan Taylor Gibler Jr. It's no secret that the prolific writer-producer-director had been an actor for over 15 years before he became one of television's most recognizable and profitable household names — or that he often casts himself in smaller roles in his films and television shows. Yet, remarkably, despite the gigantic ego he developed in the past decade or so, there's one actor in particular he's been working with since 2017, who appears even more often than he does in his own productions.
His name is James Jordan, a 46-year-old Texan, who's been a professional actor since the mid-aughts — and who's been in dozens of TV series, both big and small, in the past two decades. From "CSI: Miami" to "24" to "Justified" to "True Blood," he is the type of actor some people refer to as that guy. You know, that guy who you're positive you saw in something at some point, but you can't quite place him in your mind, no matter how hard you try. Well, now I'm here to fix that.
James Jordan has been in seven Taylor Sheridan productions so far
Going back to before Sheridan conquered American television through Paramount+, he first worked with Jordan as writer-director in his critically (and commercially) acclaimed neo-western, "Wind River," in 2017. In the movie, the actor played the vicious and violent main antagonist, Pete Mickens. Ever since that collaboration between the two, Jordan has become a regular on Sheridan's list of go-to actors.
Two years after "Wind River," Jordan has appeared in Sheridan's biggest TV hit to date, "Yellowstone," playing livestock agent Steve Hendon in the macho melodrama from season 2 to season 5 between 2019 and 2022. He was also a series regular in the first season of "Mayor of Kingstown," portraying the character Ed Simmons, a correctional officer at the Kingstown prison. Then he turned up in Sheridan's 2021 action thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead," as well as the poignant and epic Western miniseries "1883."
Recently, Jordan has been committed to doing some great work in Sheridan's latest TV hits, "Lioness" and "Landman," as a series regular. In the former spy thriller that's been on air since July 2023, he plays a CIA Special Activities Division operative named Two Cups, while in the latter drama series about roughnecks and oil cowboys that premiered last year, he portrays Dale Bradley, a petroleum engineer employee and loyal friend to Billy Bob Thornton's protagonist Tommy Norris. Likely, he'll be pretty busy with those two shows in the upcoming seasons (given that Sheridan doesn't write his character off), but based on the insane pace the creator churns out new shows, we'll never know where Jordan might pop up next.
But even if he won't, the actor will likely retain the title as the most prolific regular in Sheridan's productions for quite some time.