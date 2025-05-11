Tom Hardy Nearly Starred In Both The Worst And Best DCEU Movies

In August 2016, "Suicide Squad" opened in theaters. Warner Bros. hoped it would be a much-needed step in the right direction for the DCEU, following the shellacking that "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" received earlier that year. While the theatrical cut of "Batman v Superman" was critically reviled and polarized audiences, it at least had a segment of hardcore fans that championed it, with the three-hour-long R-rated "Ultimate Edition" providing a more coherent, complete film closer to what director Zack Snyder intended. The same cannot be said about the theatrical cut of "Suicide Squad," which director David Ayer has publicly disowned.

Advertisement

In a film filled with incoherent and underdeveloped character arcs, including two notoriously bad turns from villains Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) and the worst Joker in cinematic history (Jared Leto), Rick Flag just kinda exists. Joel Kinnaman isn't bringing much to a character with very little to do, and whose main connection to the story is his girlfriend becoming the villain. No disrespect to Kinnaman, who has since proven himself as a remarkable actor, but at the time of this film's production and release, he was less of a draw, while Hardy was a known quantity in the industry. Ultimately, Hardy's talents probably would have gone to waste in "Suicide Squad" as well, and he went on to score an Oscar nomination for his performance in "The Revenant."

Advertisement

Fortunately for Joel Kinnaman, he was given a second chance at playing Rick Flag in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." That film was a standalone sequel and soft reboot of the property, and Kinnaman was one of only four actors to reprise their roles from the original. Despite underperforming at the box office, "The Suicide Squad" is a bold, abrasive, and special entry in the canon of comic book adaptations. While the David Ayer film was an example of everything that can go wrong when the visions of the artist and the studio clash, Gunn's film is perhaps the biggest creative statement of his career. It combines his dark, cartoonishly violent indie background with his larger-scale superhero experiences with Marvel Studios, creating something unequivocally his own.

One of the highlights of "The Suicide Squad" is how Rick Flag's character is significantly improved from the original film. Rather than playing him as a generic army guy, Joel Kinnaman gives significantly more personality and charm under James Gunn's vision. We should remain thankful that Kinnaman was granted the opportunity to redeem his character after being woefully misused in his first DCEU appearance, but admittedly, the thought of Tom Hardy as Rick Flag under Gunn's vision is pretty cool to think about. After all, can you imagine Hardy's Flag facing off against John Cena's Peacemaker?

Advertisement