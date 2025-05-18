What Is Thanos' Double-Edged Sword Made Of In Marvel's Avengers: Endgame?

The climax of Anthony and Joe Russo's ultra-blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" was a battle between the powerful warmongering space alien Thanos (Josh Brolin) and about 40 superhero characters, all introduced over the course of the 21 previous movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The battle is the moment when the MCU dispenses with story, cleverness, character, or nuance, and goes for the throat, allowing those superheroes to give a beatdown to Thanos and his minions for 37 full minutes. The sequence ends with Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) murdering Thanos and his many, many minions with a set of magical wish stones. The moral implications of Iron Man's mass murder in "Endgame" aren't dealt with, but no one much cared. Fans came for the biff-boom-pow of it all.

Advertisement

Indeed, it was more fun for MCU fans to just see the franchise's heroes use their weapons, widgets, and powers at the same time. Some people cheered when Captain America (Chris Evans) was able to use Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) magical hammer Mjølnir, something he hadn't done in previous MCU films. Characters also used guns, gauntlets, magic, comet-like abilities, and pegasuses to wound the invading aliens. This was not the time to wrestle with ethical conundrums, daddy issues, or governmental oversight. This was the time to unleash an orgy of fantasy violence.

Among the weapons featured in this sequence was the two-bladed sword that Thanos carried. It was longer than Thanos was tall and had a handle in the middle. The whole thing looked pretty badass and seemed to glow from within, perhaps powered by some unknown battery. Thanos, being about nine feet tall and made of pure, mystical, alien muscles, was able to wield the sword with ease.

Advertisement

It's not explicitly stated in the movie, but Marvel Comics fans have theorized that Thanos' sword is made of a mystical metal called Uru — the same substance as Mjølnir.