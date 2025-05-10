That Rogue One Easter Egg In Andor Season 2 Has A Surprising (And Hilarious) Origin

Arguably the greatest thing about "Andor" season 2, which might be the best "Star Wars"-related project we've seen since "The Last Jedi," is the fact that creator Tony Gilroy and his writing team never once give in to the pervasive temptation of "prequelitis." It's just one of those things where you know it when you see it — like when "Solo: A Star Wars Story" decided to offer an explanation for both Han Solo's surname and Chewbacca's fairly straightforward nickname Chewie, or when "Rogue One" decided to randomly toss original trilogy characters Ponda Baba and Dr. Evazan into the mix in Jedha when they should've been halfway across the galaxy on Tatooine at the time, or, well, several egregious moments sprinkled throughout George Lucas' prequel trilogy. (Don't ask me why, but having Yoda say goodbye to Chewie in "Revenge of the Sith" sticks out more than anything else in my mind.)

"Andor" has remained blissfully free from those sorts of clunky scenes, but its most inspired reference to "Rogue One" — a rare (but justified) moment of interconnectivity indulgence — almost never happened in the first place. In addition to depicting the horrors of the Ghorman massacre, "Andor" season 2, episode 8 (which is titled "Who Are You?"), also sneaks in one of the most poignant origin stories for the 2016 movie's most memorable line: "Rebellions are built on hope." It's a refrain that first pops up early on when Cassian (Diego Luna) almost instinctively says it to his new companion Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), which she then repeats later on in Yavin before the entire Rebellion leadership. "Andor" puts a new spin on this by having a hotel bellhop on Ghorman, a rebel-sympathizing fellow by the name of Thela (Stefan Crepon), first say this to Cassian prior to the violence and long before the events of "Rogue One."

In an interview, however, Gilroy admitted that this moment in the script came from a thoroughly unexpected source: his own "Star Wars"-obsessed son. And, in a hilarious twist, the younger Gilroy had to take his dad to school a bit with regards to franchise lore. Rebels, as it turns out, take many different forms.