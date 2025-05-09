Adult Swim Might Have Canceled Its Hilarious Tim Robinson Sitcom

With Tim Robinson's hilarious sketch series "I Think You Should Leave" having cemented the former "Saturday Night Live" and "Detroiters" star's status as a full comedy legend and "Friendship" pairing him with Paul Rudd to further establish his talent, the comedian seems nothing short of undeniable. Still, despite friends of funny business everywhere chuckling to themselves whenever they remember "Brian's Hat," Robinson's professional life might not be entirely composed of well-deserved victories after all.

One of Robinson's less-known but still perfectly hilarious works is the Adult Swim cartoon "Teenage Euthanasia," which premiered in 2021 and got its sophomore season in 2023. However, fans of the show who have been waiting for news of season 3 will be disappointed to hear that the show seems to have died with barely a whimper.

While nothing has been etched in official stone, evidence indicates that "Teenage Euthanasia" has been canceled. Adult Swim hasn't actually issued any statements about this unfortunate development, but there's one pretty clear clue that the show has indeed quietly gone the way of the dodo. The official "Teenage Euthanasia" Instagram page has updated its description with a reference to the series' zombie character Trophy Fantasy (Maria Bamford): "Like Trophy's heart, this show is dead."

