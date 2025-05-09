Adult Swim Might Have Canceled Its Hilarious Tim Robinson Sitcom
With Tim Robinson's hilarious sketch series "I Think You Should Leave" having cemented the former "Saturday Night Live" and "Detroiters" star's status as a full comedy legend and "Friendship" pairing him with Paul Rudd to further establish his talent, the comedian seems nothing short of undeniable. Still, despite friends of funny business everywhere chuckling to themselves whenever they remember "Brian's Hat," Robinson's professional life might not be entirely composed of well-deserved victories after all.
One of Robinson's less-known but still perfectly hilarious works is the Adult Swim cartoon "Teenage Euthanasia," which premiered in 2021 and got its sophomore season in 2023. However, fans of the show who have been waiting for news of season 3 will be disappointed to hear that the show seems to have died with barely a whimper.
While nothing has been etched in official stone, evidence indicates that "Teenage Euthanasia" has been canceled. Adult Swim hasn't actually issued any statements about this unfortunate development, but there's one pretty clear clue that the show has indeed quietly gone the way of the dodo. The official "Teenage Euthanasia" Instagram page has updated its description with a reference to the series' zombie character Trophy Fantasy (Maria Bamford): "Like Trophy's heart, this show is dead."
The funeral home-themed Teenage Euthanasia was no coffin flop
"Teenage Euthanasia" debuted at the 2021 Adult Swim festival as a proud member of the channel's lineup, along with the likes of "Rick and Morty" and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force." The animated dark comedy sitcom is set in the near future and revolves around Trophy, a teenage mother who leaves her baby daughter Euthanasia (Jo Firestone) to grow up at her mom Baba (Bebe Neuwirth) and uncle Pete's (Robinson) funeral home ... only to then return to the mix as an accidentally-revived, magical zombie 15 years later.
Created by Alyson Levy and Alissa Nutting and featuring a voice cast for the ages, the show's unique vision of near-future Florida was by no means a flop. On the contrary, the first season was quite a success for Adult Swim, and the network ordered a second season in March 2022. As it stands, it's unclear what kind of circumstances contributed to the show's apparent end after such a lengthy silence about its future. Perhaps the makers of the series are all busy with other projects, or it could be that the second season simply couldn't sustain the kind of viewer numbers that would have warranted continuation. Regardless of the reasons, right now it seems that "Teenage Euthanasia" has sung its swan song.