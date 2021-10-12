Adult Swim Festival 2021 Reveals Full Line-Up: Rick And Morty, Aqua Teen, And More

As arguably the most popular show on the channel, the "Rick and Morty" panel will feature the show's voice cast from all around the globe as they perform against one another to determine the "Rickiest Rick" in the multiverse. One of Adult Swim's flagship shows, "Squidbillies," is heading toward its final season, and its panel will be a celebration of the series and the last season featuring the cast and creators. Another one of its earliest original shows, "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," will also be joining with a panel on the history of the series, and a look back on the evolution of the show.

The festival will offer one of the first looks at the upcoming Japanese-American anime based on the "Blade Runner" series, "Blade Runner: Black Lotus." The corresponding panel will discuss the world of the franchise as a whole as well as how the new series incorporates into it with the series' producers and directors. The final panel will focus on the upcoming show "Smiling Friends," featuring creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel along with other yet-to-be-announced special guests.

Watch parties of specially selected episodes chosen by the creators will feature special guests and a live chat, not unlike a Twitch stream, for example. The shows that will be featured are "Rick and Morty," Tuca & Bertie," "Joe Pera Talks with You," "The Eric Andre Show," "Teenage Euthanasia," "Three Busy Debras," "Robot Chicken," "Birdgirl," "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Mr. Pickles," "Sealab 2021," and "Metalocalypse."