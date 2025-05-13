Morgan Freeman's Underrated Sci-Fi Anthology Series Is Perfect For Black Mirror Fans

A sci-fi anthology series and a stacked cast might seem like a match made in heaven, as is the case with Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror." The Netflix series has featured everyone from Peter Capaldi to Miley Cyrus, leveraging a wide range of performances that underline dystopian stories about technology and its hold over humanity. Although not every "Black Mirror" episode comes with a prescient or timely commentary about the state of the world, the series has undoubtedly set a standard for television anthologies that dabble in speculative sci-fi.

However, not every genre offering with a talented A-list cast succeeds in making a mark, as some only manage to convey an abstract sense of scope without any meaning attached to it. David Weil's "Solos" is the perfect example of such hollowness, where its critique of technology comes exclusively in the form of episodic monologues. This isn't a terrible idea on paper, as the psychological impact of living in a hyper-technological society is worth exploring on a microcosmic level. But the problem with "Solos" is that not all monologues are intriguing enough to tune into, as a performance can only be as impressive as the writing. In the end, there's a lingering feeling of the characters talking a lot, but not saying anything of note.

So, why should fans of "Black Mirror" check out "Solos?" For starters, the tonal similarity between the two shows evokes thematic overlaps that point out our complex relationship with technology. Both shows make us ponder the frightening implications of technological overreliance, which gradually invades our minds/bodies and rewrites our sense of self. Additionally, "Solos" features a few incredible episodes, including "Sasha" and "Nera", which offer some of the sharpest critiques about consumerist culture from a dystopian lens. And oh, we also have Morgan Freeman as the ever-present narrator, who appears throughout "Solos" to weave disparate stories together into one (almost) coherent tale.