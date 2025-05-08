Why Modern Family Star Ariel Winter Disappeared From Hollywood

It's never easy to be a child star. Even if you have a healthy, stable home life, it can be difficult to deal with the highs and lows of fame as a juvenile. That's not counting the work schedules, trying to keep up with schooling, and still trying to be a kid, so it's not always surprising when super successful child stars drop out of the limelight for at least a little while upon reaching adulthood. Young women have to try to reconcile growing up with their fandoms, which can be incredibly difficult, while also trying to pave a career and a way forward for themselves. For "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter, it was all just a little bit too much.

The actor, who portrayed academic overachiever middle daughter Alex Dunphy on the long-running hit ABC sitcom, seemed to disappear from Hollywood entirely for a while after the end of "Modern Family" in 2020, leading fans of the bright, charismatic young star to wonder what happened. In a recent interview with People magazine, Winter revealed that she took a very conscious step away from Los Angeles after the series wrapped, but noted that we shouldn't count her out of show business entirely just yet.