Modern Family Creator Steven Levitan Thinks There Could Be Another Great Multi-Cam Sitcom [Exclusive]

As the world evolves, so does the primetime entertainment that reflects it. The line from a traditional '50s sitcom like "The Dick Van Dyke Show" to a more modern approach with "Abbott Elementary" zigs and zags in all sorts of directions, but the latter can't exist without the foundation set by the other. Both shows couldn't be more different from one another, but the one thing they share is painting a picture of the period in which they were made, and how they were made.

Showrunner Steve Levitan, who has been in the sitcom game since the '90s with "Frasier" and "Wings," is back with the new comedy series, "Reboot." The show stars Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Judy Greer ("Halloween Kills"), Keegan-Michael Key ("Key & Peele"), Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass Forever"), Paul Reiser ("Stranger Things"), Calum Worthy ("Austin & Ally"), and Krista Marie Yu ("Last Man Standing").

Rather than moving forward with another single camera setup, the series' synopsis about a fictional sitcom revival indicates a much different path:

"Hulu reboots an early 2000's family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world."

In an era where embracing meta trends has become the norm, "Reboot" seems to fit right in. While most sitcoms have embraced the switch from multi-camera to single camera, Levitan believes there's room for both.