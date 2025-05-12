What Is A Viscount In Netflix's Bridgerton?

While Netflix's "Bridgerton" isn't true to real English history in many ways, it does maintain a general accuracy when it comes to the ranks of the nobility, the customs of the Ton, and the nature of courtship during "the season" (with some big added drama, of course). The order of importance and prestige in the aristocracy is never laid out explicitly on the show, but enough characters of different rank come and go that viewers can piece together some of the basics. In season 1, for instance, Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) is a duke, which stirs up quite a fervor when he arrives in town and begins wooing Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

Simon is good friends with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as well, though their ranks aren't quite as comparable as you might assume. Anthony is a Viscount, inheriting the title from his late father. When he marries Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in "Bridgerton" season 2, she thus becomes his Viscountess. If you came to "Bridgerton" from the novels on which the show is based, written by Julia Quinn, you'll know that Anthony's novel is called "The Viscount Who Loved Me," drawing extra attention to the importance of his station.

The rank of Viscount places Anthony very high on the pole for English high society, but there are several more powerful titles between him and the illustrious dukedom.

