Emily Deschanel Was Roped Into A Bones-Like Investigation (And Managed To Solve It)

Ever since "Bones" went off the air, there's been talk of a revival, and while Emily Deschanel has said she won't star in a show like "Bones" again, she has always spoken in positive terms about returning to the role of Temperance Brennan. In the meantime, it seems she's taken on some of her character's reputation. The actress, who currently co-hosts the "Bones" rewatch podcast "Boneheads," recently appeared on the Broad Ideas podcast, where she recalled how she was asked to solve the mystery of some bones which had been dug up by none other than the creators of "Stranger Things," the Duffer Brothers.

According to Deschanel, she and the Duffer Brothers have a mutual friend, and this friend contacted the actress after the brothers discovered bones during a dig. "They found bones while digging up for something," she said. "I don't know if it was for their office or for a house or something like that. They're like, 'Are these human?'" was the question, and I had no idea because I'm not that good." Deschanel continued to explain that while she didn't have the expertise necessary to identify whether the bones in question were human, she did have Kathy Reichs' number. She said:

"What I do have is Kathy Reichs, who was the author of the books and is a forensic anthropologist herself [...] I have her on speed dial, texted her the photos, and immediately [she] was like, 'Animal.' I may not be able to solve something like that but I got a guy, I got a gal."

Thankfully, the Duffers hadn't uncovered some sort of horrific crime scene, and this became an amusing anecdote that also just reminds us how closely associated Deschanel is Temperance Brennan.