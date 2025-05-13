The Only Time Clint Eastwood And Martin Scorsese Ever Collaborated

In 2003, Martin Scorsese was cooling off after his long-in-the-making epic "Gangs of New York." Although that film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, some of Scorsese's fans now consider "Gangs of New York" to be an overstuffed film that took way too much time to percolate (Scorsese had initially envisioned the project back in 1970). After fighting so hard to get "Gangs of New York" made and bearing the publicity whirlwind around its Oscars campaign, Scorsese needed a rest.

Scorsese rested in the way an active and prolific director rests: he churned out another project. 2003 saw the release of a multipart documentary series called "The Blues," which Scorsese produced and directed the first episode of. "The Blues" was a seven-episode film cycle, with each chapter detailing a different corner of the vast American Blues experience. Each episode was helmed by a different famous director. The series aired on PBS in September and October over the course of seven nights.

Many, many, many notable musicians were interviewed for the project, and a lot of vintage clips were discovered and cut into the various movies. The first episode, as noted, was helmed by Scorsese and was called "Feel Like Going Home." That film featured interviews with Keb' Mo', John Lee Hooker, Taj Mahal, Ali Farka Touré, and Corey Harris. Subsequent episodes were directed by Wim Wenders ("Buena Vista Social Club"), Richard Pearce ("No Mercy," "A Family Thing"), Charles Burnett ("Killer of Sheep"), Mark Levin ("Brick City"), and Mike Figgis (the tragic "Leaving Las Vegas," "Timecode").

The seventh and final episode, titled "Piano Blues," was directed by Clint Eastwood. It was, as the title implies, all about the use of the piano in Blues music. Eastwood also produced the film alongside music documentarian and frequent collaborator Bruce Ricker. "Piano Blues" marks the only time Eastwood and Scorsese collaborated on anything.